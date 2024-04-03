Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $100,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

