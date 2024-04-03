Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $841,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,722,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

