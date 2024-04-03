Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 986,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

