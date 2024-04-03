Coston McIsaac & Partners Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,462 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 2.6 %

VFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 8,080,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

