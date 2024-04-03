Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Down 0.4%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €50.30 ($54.09) and last traded at €50.46 ($54.26). 655,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.68 ($54.49).

Covestro Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

