Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Featured Stories

