CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

CureVac Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 637,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,478. CureVac has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CureVac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

