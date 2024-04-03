CyberConnect 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.45 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $248.29 million and $45.45 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $13.06 or 0.00019849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,015,827 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,015,827.00843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 13.06793594 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $40,483,481.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

