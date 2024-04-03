Dana Wagner Sells 4,130 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72.

On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70.

Twilio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 2,957,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,658. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

