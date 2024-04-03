Danakali (LON:DNK) Stock Price Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4,551.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 1,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Danakali Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £73.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.
About Danakali
Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.
