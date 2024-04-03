DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 869,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 4,789,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

