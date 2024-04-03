DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.61. 2,019,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

