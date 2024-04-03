DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 26,840 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.18. 728,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,194. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

