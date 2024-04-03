Derbend Asset Management Acquires 11,296 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.