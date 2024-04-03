Derbend Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 5,008,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

