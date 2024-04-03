Derbend Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.20. 146,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,046. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

