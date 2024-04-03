Derbend Asset Management Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,174. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

