Derbend Asset Management Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 1,716,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,747. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

