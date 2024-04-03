Derbend Asset Management Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.19. 527,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

