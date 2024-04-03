Derbend Asset Management Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 610,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

