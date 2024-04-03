Derbend Asset Management Has $481,000 Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Derbend Asset Management cut its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.14% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

Shares of RDVI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 205,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

