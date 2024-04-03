Derbend Asset Management Invests $235,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 993,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,277. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

