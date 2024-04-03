Derbend Asset Management Purchases 124 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Derbend Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.94. 2,825,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.