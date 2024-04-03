Derbend Asset Management Purchases 1,901 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

