Derbend Asset Management Sells 1,671 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.68. 2,080,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

