Derbend Asset Management Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 96,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 3,018,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

