Derbend Asset Management Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 30,224,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,207,992. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 252.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

