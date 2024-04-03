Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 189170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Up 35.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.