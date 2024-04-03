Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.20 ($20.65) and last traded at €19.30 ($20.75). Approximately 2,618 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.45 ($20.91).

Dr. Hönle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.62.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

