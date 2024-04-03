E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 18,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

E.On Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

