Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 137,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,171. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.