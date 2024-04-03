Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 62,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,590. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

