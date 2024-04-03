Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 8,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Edenred Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

