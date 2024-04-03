Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 26,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.