Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Up 5.2%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,540,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,371,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.