Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,287.70

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion and approximately $14.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,287.70 or 0.05018949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00027394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,372 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

