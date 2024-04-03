Family Capital Trust Co Sells 105 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.26. 1,898,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,327. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

