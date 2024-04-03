Family Capital Trust Co Sells 454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. 2,080,464 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

