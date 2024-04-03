Family Capital Trust Co Sells 7,116 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 2,800,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1998 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

