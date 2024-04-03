Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 1,135,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,887,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

