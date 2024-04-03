Fei USD Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $113,889.95 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,283.10 or 1.00008955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,529,042.50937895 with 15,270,375.12661666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98148288 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $68,125.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

