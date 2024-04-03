Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 28.1%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) traded down 28.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 62,229,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 85,294,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $200.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter worth about $31,924,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fisker by 33.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

