Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $68.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Flow Coin Profile
Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,499,068,196 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.
