Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 1,772,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,131. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

