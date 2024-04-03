Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 6.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.02 and last traded at $75.02. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

