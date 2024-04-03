Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading Down 6.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.02 and last traded at $75.02. 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

