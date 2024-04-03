Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 120.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Franklin Covey by 54.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 273,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.