GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.67

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 25290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. TD Cowen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.