General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.06 and last traded at $174.06. Approximately 1,722,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,001,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

General Electric Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

