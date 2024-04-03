GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $3,364,800.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 1,516,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,205. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

